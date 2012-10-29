FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares tick up on improving U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Monday as improved GDP figures from the U.S. and the lower valuation of blue chips encouraged bargain-hunting.

Shares in LG Display, jumped 5.47 percent as the heavy lineup of tablet computers is expected to increase demand for its panels ahead of the holiday season.

Chipmaker SK Hynix, which is also a major supplier to handset and tablet makers, was up more than 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.66 percent at 1,903.86 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
