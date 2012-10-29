FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close near seven-week low as autos lag
October 29, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares close near seven-week low as autos lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended little changed on Monday, struggling near a seven-week low, as gains in tech stocks were offset by losses in autos.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up a scant 0.09 points at 1,891.52, after closing on Friday at their lowest level since early September on concerns that the strong won will inflict further pain on exporters struggling with weak global demand.

LG Display closed up 7.6 percent after reporting the quarterly profit in two years after the market close on Friday.

Kia Motors closed 4 percent lower, extending Friday’s losses, after third-quarter results confirmed that labour strikes had taken a toll on production. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

