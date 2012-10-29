Seoul shares seen flat on Wall St closure, eye U.S. elections

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hold steady on Tuesday after the closure of U.S. markets due to a hurricane, while the upcoming presidential election is also keeping investors on the sidelines. "It is unlikely that the index or the currency will move much until the U.S. elections," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. Cho said that if Romney were to win, his strident stance regarding China's currency would result in the renminbi's appreciation, and the won will follow. Hurricane Sandy closed Wall Street on Monday. It was the stock market's first weather-related closure in 27 years, and other markets closed early as investors braced for the impact of the storm. U.S. stock and bond markets will remain closed on Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up just 0.09 points on Monday at 1,891.52, staying near a seven-week low reached on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0.00 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.78 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,708.90 -0.02% -0.340 US CRUDE $85.24 -0.35% -0.300 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Futures end short session lower >Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane >Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears >US gasoline price jumps, crude eases with Sandy ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KIA MOTORS ** Shares in Kia Motors fell 5 percent on Monday to close at 59,800 won, a 14-month low. The carmaker posted on Friday a smaller-than-expected profit margin of 7.4 percent for the third quarter, hit harder by labour strikes in South Korea than its sibling Hyundai Motor . Ahn Sang-jun at Tongyang Securities said the stock was undervalued as investors had overreacted to the earnings. The automaker trades at 5.5 times forecast 2012 earnings, cheaper than the sector average of 6.1 times, and Hyundai Motor's 6.6 times. **GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** GS Engineering & Construction said on Monday it had received an order worth 672.7 billion won ($614 million) from Thailand's IRPC. The construction firm's share price closed at 61,400 won, near an all-time intraday low hit on Thursday. ($1 = 1095.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)