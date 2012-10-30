FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares inch up as autos recover
October 30, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares inch up as autos recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ticked up on Tuesday from near a seven-week low, with automakers recovering some ground from losses the previous day.

Shares in Kia Motors, which fell 5 percent on Monday to a 14-month low, rose 2 percent.

LG Electronics climbed 1.2 percent after Google Inc unveiled a new Nexus 4 smartphone, made in partnership with the South Korean firm.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.32 percent at 1,897.54 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)

