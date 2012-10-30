FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close higher as institutions buy large caps
October 30, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares close higher as institutions buy large caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shares inched higher on Tuesday as bargain buying by local institutions buttressed large caps, with automakers the top beneficiaries.

Shares in Kia Motors rose 2.3 percent, helped by a ratings upgrade from Moody‘s, which also upgraded sibling Hyundai Motor on Tuesday. Hyundai Motor shares closed up 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.43 percent at 1,899.58 points, edging out of the seven-week low zone, struck on Friday. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)

