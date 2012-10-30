Bargain hunters shore up S.Korean shares, just short of 1,900-mark

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as local institutions hunted for bargains among large cap stocks, with automakers the top performers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,899.58 points, recovering from the seven-week lows of Friday and Monday.

The index opened 0.15 percent higher on net buying from local institutions, and expanded its gains through the day as foreigners joined in.

Most blue chips gained, with automakers Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor helped by a ratings upgrade from Moody‘s. Shares in Kia Motors rose 2.3 percent from a 14-month low on Monday, while Hyundai Motor closed 2.5 percent higher.

“Autos and IT stocks were due for a rebound, considering their losses,” said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

“While a strengthening currency usually depresses stocks of exporters, the robust earnings of tech companies have a bigger pull on their stock price at the moment.”

The won is up 5 percent against the dollar this year.

A senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday that the authorities may inspect banks’ dealing operations from next week.

Analysts and traders said the move might be aimed at capping the won’s rapid appreciation for fear it would hurt the competitiveness of exporters, although government officials denied these arguments.

Aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries said on Tuesday that it has been selected as the preferred bidder to participate in the development of military unmanned surveillance planes. Shares of the company recouped early losses to close 4.7 percent higher.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 482 to 324.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.5 percent.

Move on day +0.43 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4.04 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1095.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)