FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen edging higher despite currency woes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 30, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen edging higher despite currency woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares are likely to
tick slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors looking to
higher dividend-paying sectors as concern about the
strengthening currency undermines exporters.
    Seoul shares rose modestly on Tuesday while U.S. markets
remained closed for the second day over Hurricane Sandy.
 
    The media and telecoms sector, whose companies
traditionally pay out higher dividends than other sectors, has
risen 15.6 percent in the past three months.
    "The won is trading below the 1,100-mark against the dollar,
which is weighing on investor sentiment," said Cho Sung-joon, an
analyst at NH Investments & Securities, adding that he expected
the won to continue to strengthen in the absence of government
intervention.
    A stronger won eats away at the earnings by exporters, the
backbone of the South Korean economy. The won has risen 5
percent against the dollar this year, and hit a near 14-month
high on Tuesday despite a plan by South Korea to inspect banks'
foreign exchange trading. 
     The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.4 percent to close at 1,899.58 points on Tuesday, recovering
from the seven-week lows hit on Friday. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 INSTRUMENT    LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                   0.00        0%     0.000    
USD/JPY                  79.59    -0.04%    -0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.721      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,710.20     0.08%     1.320    
US CRUDE                $85.77     0.11%     0.090    
DOW JONES             13107.21     0.00%      0.00    
ASIA ADRS                0.00     0.00%      0.00    
-------------------------------------------------------------   
>Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday 
>Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane      
>Italy debt sale lifts euro, yen gains vs dollar    
>US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand             

---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    **HYUNDAI MOBIS **
    Moody's upgraded Hyundai Mobis after markets closed on
Tuesday. This follows the credit rating agency's upgrades of
automakers Hyundai Motor and sibling Kia Motors
. Auto shares rallied on Tuesday, recovering from the
slide caused by Kia's disappointing third quarter earnings.
    
    **KOREA ZINC **
    Korea Zinc announced third quarter earnings of 140 billion
won ($128.27 million), down a 49 percent on a year earlier.

    **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES **
    Aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries said on Tuesday
that it has been selected as the preferred bidder to participate
in the development of military unmanned surveillance planes.
Shares of the company recouped early losses to close 4.7 percent
higher.
($1 = 1091.4750 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.