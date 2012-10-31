Seoul shares extend gains, industrial output sparks optimism

* SK Hynix gains on Q4 earnings outlook

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed on Wednesday, as a rise in the country’s industrial output lifted investor sentiment in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.78 percent higher to 1,914.34 points by 0117 GMT, extending Tuesday’s gains out of a seven-week low.

“The index is helped by the largely positive economic data. Shares of exporters are recovering from excessive worries about the strengthening currency,” said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Securities.

South Korea’s industrial output grew a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in September from August, data showed on Wednesday, snapping a three-month run of falls and adding to hopes for an economic turnaround.

Top exporters gained ground, with Samsung Electronics up 0.31 percent and Hyundai Motor trading 0.89 percent higher.

Hyundai Mobis extended Tuesday’s gains, rising 1.5 percent after Moody’s upgraded the rating of the auto parts supplier.

SK Hynix traded 1.9 percent higher after brokerage firms raised their fourth-quarter profit forecasts for the chipmaker.

Refiner S-Oil jumped 3.8 percent after it reported that it swung to an operating profit in the third quarter from the preceding quarter, driven by higher oil prices.

Among small caps, pharmaceutical companies were among the top gainers, with seven firms trading near the daily ceiling of 15 percent.

Shares of 572 firms advanced while 190 retreated.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.5 percent higher. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)