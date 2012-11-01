Seoul shares drop as exporters struggle, Hyundai hit

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by 3.8 percent drop in leading carmaker Hyundai Motor and a weaker performance among other blue-chip export-related stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.71 percent at 1,898.45 points, snapping a three-day rally.

Shares in Hyundai Motor, which along with affiliate Kia Motors is the world’s fifth largest auto maker, closed 3.8 percent lower amid market talk of possible recalls in the U.S. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by David Chance)