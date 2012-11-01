FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares drop as exporters struggle, Hyundai hit
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares drop as exporters struggle, Hyundai hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by 3.8 percent drop in leading carmaker Hyundai Motor and a weaker performance among other blue-chip export-related stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.71 percent at 1,898.45 points, snapping a three-day rally.

Shares in Hyundai Motor, which along with affiliate Kia Motors is the world’s fifth largest auto maker, closed 3.8 percent lower amid market talk of possible recalls in the U.S. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by David Chance)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.