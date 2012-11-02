South Korean shares post biggest gain in seven weeks

* Samsung Heavy jumps 6 percent on Q3 results

* Tech stocks Samsung Elec, LG Display rally

* KOGAS slumps

* Small pharmaceuticals hit by merger talk

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed the most in seven weeks on Friday, spurred by tech firms on expectations of greater demand for their products as data point to further stabilisation in the U.S. economy.

Ship-builders also advanced but dealers said the gains were mainly due to bargain-hunting in the stocks of these firms which have been battered by a slowdown in global trade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.07 percent higher at 1,918.17 points, the biggest daily rise since Sept. 14. Gainers beat decliners 520 to 309, with tech and shipbuilders outperforming the wider index.

Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s largest electronics firm, closed 2.3 percent higher, in contrast to its Japanese rivals Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp whose shares fell after lacklustre earnings.

LG Display and LG Electronics rose 3.8 percent and 2.5 percent each, cheered by the booming smartphone and tablet markets.

“IT shares rose on improving economic conditions, but the same cannot be said about shipbuilders, which benefitted from bargain buying more than anything else,” said Lee Jae-man at Tongyang Securities.

Samsung Heavy Industries, the world’s second largest shipbuilder, jumped 6.1 percent, helped by solid earnings on Thursday.

Lee cautioned against being too bullish on shipmakers, citing a challenging outlook amid slowing orders. The shipbuilder sub-index, which closed 3.7 percent higher on Friday, has lost nearly a third of its value since March.

Among large caps, Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) slumped, falling 3.3 percent, after it jumped 7 percent in Thursday’s bear market.

Small-cap pharmaceuticals, which rallied strongly on Thursday on takeover talk, also fell after Yuyu Pharma Inc and Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd said they were not in talks with Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Both firms had been asked by the stock exchange to make a statement on the merger rumours which saw their stocks rack up double digit gains on Thursday.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent higher.

Move on day +1.07 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.09 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)