Seoul shares seen rangebound on lack of momentum before U.S. elections

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain rangebound on Monday as stocks coast before Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. "There is an absence of upward momentum, but economic data such as U.S. jobs were better than forecast last week, so the main index is expected to remain boxed in range before the U.S. elections," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Global stocks and crude oil retreated on Friday even after a U.S. employment report for October surpassed expectations, with investors focused on the outlook for global economic growth beyond this week's U.S. presidential election and the start of China's Communist Party congress. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.07 percent higher at 1,918.72 points on Friday in the biggest daily rise since Sept. 14. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,414.20 -0.94% -13.390 USD/JPY 80.45 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.717 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,676.36 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $84.84 -2.58% -2.250 DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46 ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff >Bond prices near flat as investors eye election >Dollar rallies broadly after U.S. jobs data >Oil falls as US acts to boost East Coast fuel ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS ** Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp conceded on Friday that they overstated the fuel economy by at least a mile per gallon on more than 1 million recently sold vehicles, and agreed to compensate owners for the additional fuel costs. **SECURITY BROKERAGES ** South Korea's anti-trust agency Fair Trade Commission said on Sunday it fined 20 brokerages some 19.2 billion won in total and plans to report six local security brokerages to prosecutors for fixing the rates of state-issued baby bonds for six years. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)