Seoul shares down, brokerage stocks fall
November 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares down, brokerage stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Monday as blue-chip Hyundai Motor opened down 6 percent, with investors holding off making large bets before this week’s U.S. presidential election.

Securities brokerages fell across the board, with Woori Investment & Securities dropping 1.9 percent while Samsung Securities slid 1.4 percent in early trading after 20 brokerages were fined by South Korea’s anti-trust agency for fixing the rates of state-issued baby bonds for six years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.55 percent at 1,908.15 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)

