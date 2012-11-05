Seoul shares ease as Hyundai Motor weighs; caution before U.S. poll

* Hyundai Motor, affiliates plunge as much as 7 pct

* Security brokerages down after baby bond rate-fixing

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Monday morning, dragged down by steep declines for Hyundai Motor and sibling Kia Motors, while investors remained cautious ahead of a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential election.

Hyundai and Kia each slumped 7 percent after U.S. authorities found the South Korean automakers had inflated the fuel economy of more than 1 million vehicles, potentially leading to compensation and undermining their reputations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.44 percent lower at 1,910.32 points as of 0216 GMT.

Hyundai and Kia together account for about 6 percent of the KOSPI’s market capitalization.

“Rather than any particular downside factor, the main board appears to be largely reflecting caution shown in Wall Street during last trading before U.S. elections,” said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

Seoul shares mirrored weakness in risk assets in Asian trading as the political uncertainty in the world’s largest economy before Tuesday’s elections prompted investors to bid for safe-haven assets, buoying the U.S. dollar to two-month highs against a basket of major currencies.

Blue-chips were mostly down, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix among the few shares bucking the trend by rising 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Local security brokerages fell 0.9 percent after South Korea’s anti-trust agency said on Sunday it fined 20 brokerages some 19.2 billion won ($17.6 million) in total and plans to report six brokerages to prosecutors for fixing the rates of state-issued baby bonds for six years.

Foreign investors sold a net 58.5 billion won ($53.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Declining shares outnumbered winners 434 to 352.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher. ($1 = 1090.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Chikako Mogi; Editing by Richard Pullin)