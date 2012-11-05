FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares slide as Hyundai Motor weighs; risk appetite eases
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares slide as Hyundai Motor weighs; risk appetite eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased on Monday, dragged down by steep declines for Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors while investors avoided risk ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Shares in Hyundai Motor closed down 7.2 percent after trading at their lowest levels in more than a year, since the automaker and affiliate Kia acknowledged they overstated the fuel economy of more than 1 million vehicles sold in the United States and Canada.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.55 percent to close at 1,908.22 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.