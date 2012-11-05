Seoul shares slide as Hyundai Motor weighs; risk appetite eases

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased on Monday, dragged down by steep declines for Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors while investors avoided risk ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Shares in Hyundai Motor closed down 7.2 percent after trading at their lowest levels in more than a year, since the automaker and affiliate Kia acknowledged they overstated the fuel economy of more than 1 million vehicles sold in the United States and Canada.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.55 percent to close at 1,908.22 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)