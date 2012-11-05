FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen flat as investors await U.S. election results
November 5, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen flat as investors await U.S. election results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to tread
water on Tuesday as investors cautiously await the outcome of
the U.S. presidential election, while Hyundai Motor Co
 may continue to weigh on the benchmark index after a
sharp fall the previous day.
    "Investors are likely to hold off making large position
changes until the winner of the U.S. election emerges after
today's session," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
    He added that Hyundai Motor is unlikely to recover
immediately from Monday's 7.2 percent drop, due to concerns
about the impact on its reputation and earnings after it and Kia
Motors Corp admitted they overstated the fuel
economy of vehicles sold in the United States and Canada. Kia
fell 6.9 percent in the previous session. 
    Wall Street shares and the dollar inched higher on Monday as
investors played it safe the day before Americans choose their
president and as Greece headed into two key votes to secure
further rescue funds. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.55 percent to close at 1,908.22 points on Monday. 
    
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT@22:26 GMT --------------------
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500               1,417.26       0.22%       3.060
USD/JPY                  80.25      -0.04%      -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.679        --        -0.039
SPOT GOLD            $1,684.34       0.02%       0.350
US CRUDE                $85.65       0.93%       0.790
DOW JONES             13112.44       0.15%       19.28
ASIA ADRS              120.77       0.85%        1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises before U.S. election              
>Treasuries prices up before U.S. vote           
>Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates    
>Brent crude jumps 2 pct as US gasoline rallies  

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) **
    South Korea's Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Monday
two nuclear power reactors were shut down for nearly two months
to replace parts provided with forged certificates, which could
cause an unprecedented winter power shortage in Asia's
fourth-largest economy. 
    The power reactors were run by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power
Co Ltd (KHNP), fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO).

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Richard Leong;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
