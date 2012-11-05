Seoul shares seen flat as investors await U.S. election results

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to tread water on Tuesday as investors cautiously await the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, while Hyundai Motor Co may continue to weigh on the benchmark index after a sharp fall the previous day. "Investors are likely to hold off making large position changes until the winner of the U.S. election emerges after today's session," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. He added that Hyundai Motor is unlikely to recover immediately from Monday's 7.2 percent drop, due to concerns about the impact on its reputation and earnings after it and Kia Motors Corp admitted they overstated the fuel economy of vehicles sold in the United States and Canada. Kia fell 6.9 percent in the previous session. Wall Street shares and the dollar inched higher on Monday as investors played it safe the day before Americans choose their president and as Greece headed into two key votes to secure further rescue funds. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.55 percent to close at 1,908.22 points on Monday. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT@22:26 GMT -------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,417.26 0.22% 3.060 USD/JPY 80.25 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.679 -- -0.039 SPOT GOLD $1,684.34 0.02% 0.350 US CRUDE $85.65 0.93% 0.790 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises before U.S. election >Treasuries prices up before U.S. vote >Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates >Brent crude jumps 2 pct as US gasoline rallies ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) ** South Korea's Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Monday two nuclear power reactors were shut down for nearly two months to replace parts provided with forged certificates, which could cause an unprecedented winter power shortage in Asia's fourth-largest economy. The power reactors were run by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP), fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO). (Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)