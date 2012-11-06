FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares tick up as caution rules before U.S. election
November 6, 2012

Seoul shares tick up as caution rules before U.S. election

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as investors held off large moves before the U.S. presidential election result is known.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rose 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, after plunging near 7 percent on Monday since the automakers admitted they overstated the fuel economy of vehicles sold in the United States and Canada.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.09 percent at 1,909.96 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
