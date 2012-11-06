FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen inching up; U.S. poll outcome eyed
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen inching up; U.S. poll outcome eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge up
early on Wednesday, although trading will be subdued as
investors look for a clear outcome to the U.S. presidential
election. 
    "The broad outline of the U.S. election is expected during
trading hours. If the uncertainty is dispelled with results
pointing to a clear winner, the main board is expected to trace
last night's Wall Street gains," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst
at Daishin Securities. 
    "But if the election is too close to call, with a
possibility of a recount, it would be a downside factor." 
    Wall Street stocks jumped on Tuesday as American voters went
to the polls, with the U.S. presidential election keeping trade
subdued while the euro held steady despite uncertainty over
Greece's next financial aid payment. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.1 percent to close at 1,928.17 points on Tuesday. 
     
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:23 GMT----------------
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,428.39      0.79%    11.130    
USD/JPY                   80.35      0.01%     0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.751       --       0.072    
SPOT GOLD             $1,715.99      0.04%     0.650    
US CRUDE                 $88.71      3.57%     3.060    
DOW JONES              13245.68      1.02%    133.24    
ASIA ADRS               121.49      0.60%      0.72    
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end    
>Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed        
>Dollar falls vs most major currencies as U.S. votes 
>Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls  

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  

    **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES **
    Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) said in a regulatory
filing Wednesday the South Korean government signed a deal with
Peru's government to export 20 training aircraft developed by
KAI worth $208.9 million in total. 
    
    **HANDOK PHARMACEUTICALS ** 
    Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing
late Tuesday it is in preliminary negotiations to possibly
establish a joint venture with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd, but nothing has been decided yet. 
    
    **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) ** 
    The CEO of state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp, Kim
Joong-kyum, has tendered his resignation with nearly two years
left on his term, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily and other
media reported Wednesday. 
    KEPCO shares slumped 2.1 percent on Tuesday after two
nuclear power reactors run by a KEPCO subsidiary were shut down
for nearly two months on Monday to replace parts provided with
forged certificates. 


 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Richard Leong;
Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.