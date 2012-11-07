Seoul shares rise as Obama projected winner of U.S. election

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as polls projected U.S. President Barack Obama’s re-election, dispelling uncertainty after choppy trading and currencies strengthening against the dollar.

Auto shares were bullish with Hyundai Motor up 2.2 percent and Kia Motors rallying 2.8 percent. Utilities fell, led by Korea Electric Power Corp shares dropping 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.49 percent at 1,937.55 points.