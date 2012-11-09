Seoul shares tick down as investors eye U.S. fiscal woes

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended down on Friday but pared early losses as investors waited for possible clues to resolving the U.S. fiscal situation in a statement on the economy due later from U.S. President Barack Obama.

Blue-chips closed mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipping 0.7 percent while Hyundai Motor shares reversed earlier losses to rise 0.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.52 percent at 1,904.41 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)