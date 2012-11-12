South Korean shares extend losses on U.S. fiscal uncertainty

* Uphill battle expected to resolve U.S. fiscal cliff

* Foreign investors continue selling for third day

* Shipbuilders among losers; Woongjin Holdings soars

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares lost ground for a third consecutive day on Monday, dogged by investor concerns about the risks to the global economy from the approaching U.S. “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1,900.87 points, but pared earlier losses. Shipbuilders were among the worst performers.

Foreign investors sold a net 155.2 billion Korean won ($142.68 million) worth of shares, while institutional and retail investors were among the buyers.

“The U.S. fiscal cliff is expected to be resolved, but it faces an uphill battle to reach a solution, which will be a drag on stock markets,” said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset Management.

Statements from U.S. President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner on Friday showed that the two leaders were still far apart over a solution to avoid a “fiscal cliff” of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion, leading U.S. stocks to give up most gains later in the day.

“There is a consensus that South Korean stocks are cheaper than their peers, but the macroeconomic uncertainty will force analysts to downgrade corporate earnings outlooks for this year and next year,” Kim said.

“The KOSPI lacks catalysts,” he said, expecting the KOSPI to remain in a range around the 1,900-point mark this year.

The shipbuilding sector was the big loser, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering sliding 3.98 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries down 3.08 percent.

The automobile industry bucked the trend, with Hyundai Motor up 1.17 percent and Hyundai Mobis rising 2.07 percent.

Among other large-cap stocks, Samsung Electronics inched up 0.3 percent, while POSCO lost 1.07 percent.

But Woongjin Holdings extended its rally, up by its daily limit of 15 percent, after a court approved the $1.1 billion sale of a stake in unit Woongjin Coway.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.21 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.29 percent higher.

Move on day -0. 19 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4. 1 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1087.7500 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)