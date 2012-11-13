Seoul shares fall to near 10-week low on Greece, U.S. fiscal cliff

* Blue-chips mixed; shipbuilders fall on weak outlook

* Department stores gain on winter wear revenue

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped to their lowest close since Sept. 6 on Tuesday as investors remained worried about U.S. fiscal woes and the uncertain timing for a crucial Greek bailout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), reversing gains early in the day, finished down 0.59 percent at 1,889.70 points, extending its losing streak to four sessions.

“Due to external issues such as U.S. fiscal concerns or Greece, investor sentiment isn’t exactly robust,” said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

“However, valuation remains attractive and could spark bargain-hunting if the index falls further. So the main board is seen largely maintaining its level,” he said.

South Korea’s fall mirrored those elsewhere in Asia, as shares came under pressure from worries about a U.S. fiscal policy standoff and uncertainty over the euro zone’s debt crisis, with global lenders holding back from giving further aid to debt-stricken Greece.

Blue chips were mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics inching up 0.3 percent and steelmaker POSCO rising 0.6 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor slid 2.1 percent.

Shares in the transportation equipment sector were down, led by shipbuilders extending losses from Monday as falling orders weakened the outlook.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled 4.6 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding slumped 5.4 percent.

Department store operators bucked the trend with steep gains. Hyundai Department Store rallied 6.6 percent, Lotte Shopping climbed 2.3 percent, and Shinsegae gained 3.2 percent.

“The sudden cold weather led to increased revenues from high-margin winter wear such as coats and padded jumpers,” said Yeo Yeong-sang, a retail sector analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Foreign investors offloaded stakes for a fourth straight session, selling a net 5 billion Korean won ($4.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares, but the amount was far below Monday’s 155 billion won.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 613 to 214.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ lost 1.5 percent.

Move on day -0.59 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +3.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1088.5500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi in TOKYO and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)