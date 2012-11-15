Seoul shares seen down, offshore concerns dominate

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge lower on Friday as investor sentiment remains jittery over U.S. fiscal woes and the return of the euro zone into recession, its second since 2009. "The index is not expected to drop as much as the previous session, but U.S. economic sentiment data was worse than expected, while Europe saw negative growth for two quarters," said Kim Soon-young, analyst at IBK Securities. An expectation of some sell orders following Goldman Sachs Group's decision to quit its South Korean asset management business was also a factor weakening investor sentiment, but the impact had been limited, she added. U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending changes made investors wary, while a flare-up in violence in the Middle East added to market unease. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.2 percent to 1,870.72 points on Thursday, its lowest closing level since August 3. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,353.33 -0.16% -2.160 USD/JPY 81.14 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.595 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,715.90 0.04% 0.710 US CRUDE $85.45 -1.01% -0.870 DOW JONES 12542.38 -0.23% -28.57 ASIA ADRS 117.34 1.24% 1.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat as wary investors stay defensive >Prices edge up on "fiscal cliff," Israel worries >Yen slides on expectations of more easing; euro up >Oil falls as economic fears outweigh Mideast issue ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KIWOOM SECURITIES ** Local brokerage Kiwoom Securities Co Ltd reported late Thursday an operating profit of 30 billion won ($27.6 million) for the quarter between July and September, a 29 percent drop from the same period last year. **SM ENTERTAINMENT ** Shares in K-POP record label SM Entertainment Co fell 28 percent in two sessions after it reported a third-quarter operating profit of 11.7 billion won, far below market forecasts of about 20 billion won. ($1 = 1086.8200 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)