SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Friday as foreign investors offloaded stocks for a seventh consecutive session on concerns about a protracted U.S. fiscal stand-off.

Blue-chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 1.8 percent while Hyundai Motor rose 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,860.83 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)