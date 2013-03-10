FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on U.S. jobs; yen moves, N.Korea could weigh
March 10, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen up on U.S. jobs; yen moves, N.Korea could weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge
up on Monday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted
Wall Street stocks on Friday, although currency moves and
continued geopolitical risk were seen increasing volatility. 
    "Concerns about the main board decoupling from global stocks
has increased as the main board treads water near 2,000 points
while Dow continues to break records, due to concerns about the
weak yen and North Korean risk. Such factors could cap gains for
a little while more," said Yang Kyung-shik, an analyst at Hana
Daetoo Securities. 
    World equity markets rallied and the U.S. dollar
strengthened on Friday after an unexpectedly sharp jump in U.S.
employment in February reinforced the view that growth the
world's biggest economy is gaining traction. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 2,006.01 points on Friday, barely regaining
ground lost in the previous session from Wednesday's 2-month
high. 
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------
                  INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,551.18        0.45%       6.920
USD/JPY                    96.13        0.11%       0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.049         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD              $1,577.54        0.00%       0.000
US CRUDE                  $91.69       -0.28%      -0.260
DOW JONES               14397.07        0.47%       67.58
ASIA ADRS                137.57        0.36%        0.49
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week in 10  
>Prices fall, yields jump on February job growth    
>Dollar rallies across the board, cheered by US jobs 
>Brent crude slips, high-priced RINs boost U.S. gas 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    A U.S. judge on Friday refused to suspend Apple Inc's
 patent lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, a case that includes search technology in Apple's
Siri voice assistant. 
    
     **PACIFIC PHARMA ** 
    Pacific Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on
late Friday a net profit of 1 billion won in 2012, a 48 percent
increase from the previous year. 
    

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

