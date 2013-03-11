Seoul shares edge lower as weak yen drags on autos

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Monday, weighed down by auto shares as the yen hovered near multi-year lows against the dollar, although local institutional buying offered some support for the index.

Hyundai Motor fell 2.3 percent in its fourth straight daily loss, while sibling Kia Motors dropped 2.1 percent on fears the weak yen is giving their Japanese rivals a growing competitive edge.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.1 percent to close at 2,003.35 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)