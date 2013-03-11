FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge lower as weak yen drags on autos
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge lower as weak yen drags on autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Monday, weighed down by auto shares as the yen hovered near multi-year lows against the dollar, although local institutional buying offered some support for the index.

Hyundai Motor fell 2.3 percent in its fourth straight daily loss, while sibling Kia Motors dropped 2.1 percent on fears the weak yen is giving their Japanese rivals a growing competitive edge.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.1 percent to close at 2,003.35 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.