South Korean shares slip as softer yen weighs on autos

* Sectors with key Japanese rivals affected as won also weak against dollar

* Techs rebound; Samsung Elec up 0.6 pct

* Some defensives favoured; Hana Tour gains 3 pct

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Monday, weighed down by auto shares over concerns about their export competitiveness after the Japanese yen hovered near multi-year lows against the dollar.

Losses were capped, though, by institutional buying on improving economic data from the United States and China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.1 percent to 2,003.35 points, its lowest closing in eight sessions.

“Expectations for global economic recovery fueled by recent U.S. and China data offset downside variables such as North Korean risk,” said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Both the yen and the Korean won weakened on Monday, but Park said investors were more concerned about the impact on South Korean top car manufacturers who compete against Japanese rivals in global markets.

Shares of Hyundai Motor Co fell 2.3 percent, their fourth straight daily loss while sibling Kia Motors slid 2.1 percent.

The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 96.06 , near Friday’s peak of 96.60 yen, its highest since August 2009. The won fell to a near 5-month low.

Tech shares rebounded from recent lows through local institutional buying, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics closing up 0.6 percent after falling 3.9 percent in the last two sessions.

Investors favoured some defensives, with travel agency Hana Tour Service gaining 3.2 percent while snack maker Crown Confectionary rose 4 percent.

Local institutional investors buttressed the main board by buying a net 349.5 billion Korean won ($320.55 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign and local retail investors were net sellers.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 544 to 277.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.5 percent.

Move on day -0.1 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -1.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1090.3000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)