#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 11, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul share gains to be capped by yen weakness, North Korea

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12(Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to climb
on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose to another record high
overnight on the optimistic U.S. economic outlook, but gains may
be capped by continued weakness in the Japanese yen and tensions
with North Korea.
    The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the
greenback on Tuesday as investors reacted to a media report that
the Bank of Japan might deliver stimulus measures sooner than
expected.
    Regional tensions escalated as North Korea cut off a Red
Cross hotline with South Korea in response to a military drill
in the South and U.N. sanctions imposed for its recent nuclear
test. 
    "North Korean risks and currency moves will continue to have
an adverse impact on investor sentiment today," said Lee
Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down
0.1 percent to 2,003.35 points on Monday, its lowest closing in
eight sessions. 
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT------------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG       NET CHG
S&P 500                1,556.22       0.32%         5.040
USD/JPY                   96.50       0.25%         0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.061        --           0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,581.50       0.07%         1.110
US CRUDE                 $91.81      -0.27%        -0.250
DOW JONES              14447.29       0.35%         50.22
ASIA ADRS               139.05       1.08%          1.48
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow ends at a record again,S&P in 7th straight gain 
>US job growth, stock gains hurt demand for US debt 
  
>Dollar mixed, hovers near recent high on Fed policy 
>Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data  

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **LG ELECTRONICS **
    Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit ratings of the
smartphone and TV maker, citing "continued weak operating
margins and thin free cash flow generation."
    Fitch expected free cash flow "to stay weak due to intense
price competition and heavy investment needed to develop new
products."

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

