Seoul shares edge higher, autos stocks regain some lost ground

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, after the Dow Jones industrial average rose to a record high on optimism about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Auto shares regained some ground lost due to weakness in the yen which has put pressure on their export competitiveness. Hyundai Motor inched up 0.2 percent and Kia Motors climbed 0.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.06 percent at 2,004.56 points at 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)