Seoul shares edge down as weaker yen, North Korea weigh

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched down on Tuesday morning, as hopes of a sustainable U.S. economic recovery were overshadowed by concerns about the weaker Japanese yen and tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.1 percent lower to 2,000.61 points at 0220 GMT, with foreigners set to extend their selling streak for a fourth consecutive session.

“The yen is the biggest problem for the KOSPI, which is reflecting the possibility that the dollar will rise as high as 100 yen,” said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the greenback on Tuesday following a media report that the Bank of Japan might deliver bold stimulus sooner than expected. A weaker yen could bolster the price competitiveness of Japanese exporters which compete head to head with South Korean rivals.

“The U.S. economy is improving, but I am not that optimistic about the KOSPI, which will be weighed down by North Korean issues and currency moves,” said Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

North Korea has torn up the armistice that ended The Korean War in 1953 and shut down a humanitarian hotline with the South, heightening geopolitical tensions.

Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s most valuable stock which accounts for nearly a fifth of the KOSPI’s market capitalisation, was down 0.5 percent, leading exporters lower.

Auto shares bounced back, but analysts expect the rebound to be temporary given expectations of further yen weakness.

“Auto shares are having a technical rebound today. Apart from the yen’s weakness, automakers have little momentum in the first half of this year because of a lack of new models, the start of a new production shift system, and falling U.S. market shares,” said PJ Yoon, an auto analyst at Samsung Securities. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)