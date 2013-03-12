FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares hit 3-week-low, led by foreign selling
March 12, 2013

Seoul shares hit 3-week-low, led by foreign selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended losses to a three-week-low on Tuesday as foreigners continued selling on lingering worries about the Japanese yen’s weakness and North Korean risks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,993.34 points, its lowest closing level since Feb. 19.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics ended down 0.9 percent, leading the tech sector’s losses.

Automakers bucked the trend and rebounded from recent losses, with Hyundai Motor rising 1 percent and Kia Motors inching up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

