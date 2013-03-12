Seoul shares may seek rebound after hitting 3-week low

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may bounce back on Wednesday after hitting a three-week low, despite worries about geopolitical risks and the weaker Japanese yen that have overshadowed hopes of U.S. economic recovery. "I expect the market to rebound today after recent falls," KDB Daewoo Securities analyst Kim Hak-kyun said. North Korea's threats to strike South Korea and the United States have weighed on South Korean shares, which have already been hurt by the feared impact of a weaker yen on exporters' price competitiveness. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended losses and finished down 0.5 percent at 1,993.34 points on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since Feb. 19, with foreign investors extending their selling streak for a fourth consecutive session. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,552.48 -0.24% -3.740 USD/JPY 95.92 -0.15% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.019 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,592.54 0.03% 0.450 US CRUDE $92.62 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 14450.06 0.02% 2.77 ASIA ADRS 137.48 -1.13% -1.57 ------------------------------------------------------------->S& P 500 dip after 7-day rally; Dow edges up high >Prices rise as higher yields lure buyers >Yen up from multi-year low vs dollar,fall resuming >Brent slip, U.S. crude push higher in choppy trade ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STX CORP, STX PAN OCEAN ** STX Corp plans to receive letters of intent by March 29 to sell a stake in its shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd to improve the former's financial structure, STX Pan Ocean said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)