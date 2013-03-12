FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may seek rebound after hitting 3-week low
March 12, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares may seek rebound after hitting 3-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may bounce back on
Wednesday after hitting a three-week low, despite worries about
geopolitical risks and the weaker Japanese yen that have
overshadowed hopes of U.S. economic recovery.
    "I expect the market to rebound today after recent falls,"
KDB Daewoo Securities analyst Kim Hak-kyun said.  
    North Korea's threats to strike South Korea and the United
States have weighed on South Korean shares, which have already
been hurt by the feared impact of a weaker yen on exporters'
price competitiveness.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
extended losses and finished down 0.5 percent at 1,993.34 points
on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since Feb. 19, with foreign
investors extending their selling streak for a fourth
consecutive session. 
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT --------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,552.48    -0.24%     -3.740    
USD/JPY                  95.92    -0.15%     -0.140    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.019      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,592.54     0.03%      0.450    
US CRUDE                $92.62     0.09%      0.080    
DOW JONES             14450.06     0.02%       2.77    
ASIA ADRS              137.48    -1.13%      -1.57    
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P 500 dip after 7-day rally; Dow edges up high   
>Prices rise as higher yields lure buyers           
>Yen up from multi-year low vs dollar,fall resuming 
>Brent slip, U.S. crude push higher in choppy trade 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
     **STX CORP, STX PAN OCEAN **
     STX Corp plans to receive letters of intent by March 29 to
sell a stake in its shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd to
improve the former's financial structure, STX Pan Ocean said in
a regulatory filing on Tuesday. 

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

