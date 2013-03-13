Seoul shares seen higher on U.S. retail data

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korean shares are likely to trade higher on Thursday, with all eyes on the central bank's policy meeting after Wall Street posted gains on the back of surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest clip in five months in February, data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that the world's biggest economy is gaining momentum. A Reuters poll showed the Bank of Korea (BOK) is likely to keep its policy rate steady for a fifth consecutive month on Thursday, while the chance of at least one more cut this year has increased as the economy struggles to gain momentum. ` SK Securities analyst Kim Young-jun said he expected a rates cut, if not on Thursday then next month, but added that it would not have a major impact on the stock market "which depends on overseas liquidity". "Individual sectors such as construction firms will be affected by the rate decision," he said. Four different types of options will also expire on Thursday in quarterly convergence known as quadruple witching, potentially adding to volatility as traders unwind positions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.32 percent at 1,999.73 points on Wednesday, snapping a two-day fall. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,554.52 0.13% 2.040 USD/JPY 96.07 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.023 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,588.44 0.07% 1.150 US CRUDE $92.40 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day >U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales >Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat data >Brent crude fall on rising inventory, strong dollar ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LOTTE TOUR DEVELOPMENT ** The company said on Wednesday that the executor of a property development project in Yongsan, Seoul, in which it had invested 151 billion Korean won ($137.59 million), had defaulted but it had not been determined whether the executor would go bankrupt. **SAMSUNG TECHWIN ** The unit of Samsung conglomerate said on Wednesday it would not bid for Italy's AnsaldoEnergia after earlier considering an acquisition of the Finmeccanica SpA unit. **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING ** The shipbuilder said in regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had swung to an operating loss of 400.2 billion Korean won last year, saying the global economic downturn had hurt profitability. ($1 = 1097.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)