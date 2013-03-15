Seoul shares end lower as foreigners sell most in 1-1/2 years

* Foreign selling heaviest since Sept 2011

* Samsung Electronics falls after Galaxy S4 launch

* Hyundai Motor rallies as won weakens to 5-month lows

* KEPCO tumbles 6.4 pct after weak earnings

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters - Seoul shares waned on Friday, weighed down by a slump in Samsung Electronics and the heaviest foreign selling in one-and-a-half years, but the rally in auto shares helped curb losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to close at 1,986.50 points, the lowest close since Feb. 19.

“There are signs that big funds are pulling out of emerging markets in favour of developed markets, especially the United States,” said Lee Da-seul, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Foreign investors sold a net 589 billion Korean won ($531.04 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the most since September 2011.

Samsung Electronics, which accounts for nearly a fifth of the KOSPI’s market capitalisation, fell by 2.6 percent.

Market watchers said that the much-awaited Galaxy S4 may have disappointed investors who had overblown expectations following months of speculation about its new features. The phone sports a bigger display and unconventional features such as gesture controls.

Meanwhile, shares in Hyundai Motor extended gains, up 3.8 percent after the won fell to a five-month low against the dollar, alleviating concerns about the automaker’s sales and earnings.

Among daily movers, utility Korea Electric Power Corp tumbled 6.3 percent after posting disappointing earnings.

Overall, advancing shares outnumbered losers 460 to 359.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day -0.78 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.53 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1109.1500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)