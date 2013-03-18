FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares lower on Cyprus; Samsung Elec extends loss
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares lower on Cyprus; Samsung Elec extends loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ticked lower on Monday as Cyprus works on a last-minute proposal to soften the impact on smaller savers of a bank deposit levy after a parliamentary vote on the measure, central to a bailout, was postponed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 1,970.20 points at 0003 GMT.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 2.9 percent, extending Friday’s 2.6 percent loss after launching its new smartphone, Galaxy S4. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.