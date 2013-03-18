FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares extend losses on foreign selling, Cyprus woes
#Asia
March 18, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean shares extend losses on foreign selling, Cyprus woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Samsung Elec extends Friday’s fall

* LG Elec gets bounce from rivals’ woes

* Doosan E&C up ahead of share issue

* Heavy foreign selling continues

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Monday, hurt by a second session of heavy foreign selling as uncertainty over a proposed bailout for Cyprus reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,968.18 points, a one-month low.

“Between the bad external climate and the lack of domestic policy direction, it’s no suprise that foreigners are offloading Korean stocks,” said Kim Yong-koo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

“We need to brace for the index to fall to the 1,950-mark.”

Cyprus will hold a parliamentary vote on Monday on a plan that would make bank depositors foot part of the bill for a European rescue for the first time. The proposal sparked a run on cash points over the weekend.

Samsung Electronics closed 2.4 percent lower after shedding as much as 3 percent during the early trade. This follows Friday’s 2.6 percent fall on foreign selling triggered by a rebalancing of FTSE’s Emerging Transition Index .

Market watchers said the share fall could also be attributed on some disappointment with Samsung’s newest Galaxy S4 phone.

Local rival LG Electronics rose 1.5 percent. The stock received a boost on reports that another rival, Panasonic Corp, may withdraw from plasma television operations.

Overall, 566 stocks declined while 260 advanced.

Among daily movers, Doosan Engineering & Construction rose 4.8 percent. Market watchers said this was due to optimism about its improving finances ahead of the next tranche of share issues, which together aim to raise 1 trillion won ($900.54 million) for the cash-strapped builder.

Foreign investors sold a net sold 365 billion won worth local shares, weighing on the main board. This follows a 589 billion sell-off on Friday, the steepest since Sept. 2011.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 2.5 percent lower.

Move on day -0.92 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -1.45 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1110.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Kim Coghill)

