Seoul shares seen supported by bargain hunting after 1-month low
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen supported by bargain hunting after 1-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to find
support on Tuesday as bargain hunters emerge after the main
index hit a one-month low the previous day, but any gains could
be capped by worries about the euro zone banking sector
following a proposed bailout for Cyprus.
    "The KOSPI is seen treading water today, as, despite the
gloomy sentiment, there are bargains to be had," said Lee
Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
    "The worry about Cyprus is overdone, as the scenario there
is unlikely to spread to bigger euro zone countries. Global
markets were due for a correction after last week's long rally."
    The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to give Cyprus
rescue loans worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but imposed a
levy that would cost those with cash in the island's banks
between 6.75 percent and 9.9 percent of their money.
 
    The island's parliament put off a vote on the measure, which
has shaken depositors' confidence in banks across the continent,
until Tuesday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.9 percent at 1,968.18 points on Monday, a one-month low.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,552.10       -0.55%       -8.600
USD/JPY                   95.36        0.17%        0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.955         --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,605.56        0.16%        2.570
US CRUDE                 $93.79        0.05%        0.050
DOW JONES              14452.06       -0.43%       -62.05
ASIA ADRS               135.92       -0.99%        -1.36
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends lower on angst about Cyprus bailout   
>U.S. Treasuries yields hit lowest in 1-1/2 weeks   
>Euro falls broadly on Cyprus fears                 
   
>Brent crude oil down on Cyprus fears               

    ---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
    Hyundai Motor's vice chairman in charge of labour relations,
Kim Eok-jo, has quit after disputes with workers this month that
cost the automaker 270 billion won ($243 million) in lost
production, the firm said on Monday. 
    
    **HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO **
    Hanjin Heavy said on Monday that 96.2 percent of its 
shareholders had subscribed for its new share issue. An
additional 788,590 shares will be offered to the public on
Tuesday and Wednesday.

 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

