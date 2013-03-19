South Korean shares rebound on bargain-hunting after Cyprus scare

* Samsung Elec up 3 pct after steep declines

* Local investment trust firms turn to net buying

* Steelmaker weak on dented China demand

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Tuesday on the back of bargain hunting as fears over the euro zone, sparked by a bailout plan for Cyprus, receded.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1 percent at 1,987.37 points as of 0236 GMT, rebounding from the previous session’s near one-month low.

“Most investors do not expect the Cyprus issue to reach critical point, while prices have become more attractive as the KOSPI’s price-to-book ratio fell to 1.03 as of (Monday‘s) closing price,” said Shin Joong-ho, an analyst at E-Trade Securities.

The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to give Cyprus rescue loans worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but imposed a levy that would cost those with cash in the island’s banks between 6.75 percent and 9.9 percent of their money.

The island’s parliament put off a vote on the measure, which has shaken depositors’ confidence in banks across the continent, until Tuesday.

Investment trust companies were net buyers on the Seoul bourse on Tuesday after a recent streak of selloffs, encouraged by brighter corporate earnings outlook for 2013. Investors purchased a net 73.2 billion won ($65.66 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.

Investment trust firms were net sellers eight out of 11 sessions in March as of Monday.

Most blue-chips were up, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumping 3 percent, after sliding 5.4 percent in three sessions partly due to pressure from a rebalancing of FTSE’s Emerging Transition Index.

But steelmakers were weaker with POSCO falling 0.5 percent while Dongbu Steel edged down 0.6 percent.

“POSCO’s share prices have recently been soft, having lost momentum due to a sharp increase in inventory and falling price of steel since China’s Spring Festival holidays due to a dent in demand,” said Kim Jung-wook, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 509 to 283.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.5 percent. ($1 = 1114.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)