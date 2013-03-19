FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen flat as Cyprus doubts deepen
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen flat as Cyprus doubts deepen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hover
on Wednesday, as investors hesitate to build positions while
uncertainty in Cyprus continues, but further losses will be
stemmed by bargain buying.
    "The KOSPI is below the 2,000-mark which means there's
always a strong case for discount buying, but there's little
momentum to move the index in either direction," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. 
    Cyprus's parliament on Tuesday rejected a proposed levy on
bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout, throwing
international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of the euro
zone debt crisis into disarray. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,978.56 points on Tuesday, rebounding from
Monday's one-month low.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,548.34   -0.24%     -3.760    
USD/JPY                   95.16    0.03%      0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.904     --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,612.60   -0.01%     -0.190    
US CRUDE                 $92.25    0.10%      0.090    
DOW JONES              14455.82    0.03%       3.76    
ASIA ADRS               135.30   -0.46%      -0.62    
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P 500 ends down, off day's low after Cyprus vote 
>Prices rise as Cyprus problems spur contagion fears 
>Euro fall to near 4-month low on Cyprus uncertainty 
>Brent oil falls 2 pct to 3-month low on Cyprus fear 
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO ** 
    Samsung Electronics is developing a wearable digital device
similar to a watch, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said, joining rival Apple Inc in creating new products
as growth of smartphone sales slows. 
    The tech giant closed up 2.1 percent on Monday, rebounding
from a 5 percent decline in the previous two sessions following
the launch of its new flagship smartphone.
    
   **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO **
    A 948-billion won ($850 million) order for five container
ships from an unnamed Middle Eastern firm has been cancelled,
the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
 
   


 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.