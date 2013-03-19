Seoul shares end up, bounce from 1-mth low as Cyprus woes recede

* Samsung Electronics rise 2.1 pct after steep declines

* Steelmakers weak on dented China demand

* Samsung C&T up 5 pct after buying LNG storage builder

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as heavyweight Samsung Electronics outperformed the benchmark on bargain hunting while concerns over the euro zone, sparked by a bailout plan for Cyprus, receded.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,978.56 points, rebounding from a one-month low in the previous session.

“Pricing became attractive after the main board saw a steep decline in the previous session, while news of a revised bailout proposal for Cyprus eased investor sentiment,” said Lim dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

The Eurogroup decided on Monday to give Cyprus more flexibility over a bank levy which is part of the bailout conditions, after a teleconference of euro zone finance ministers.

Techs were bullish, led by Samsung Electronics’ 2.1 percent gain as local institutions snapped up shares.

The tech heavyweight accounts for 17 percent of the KOSPI’s market capitalisation.

Samsung shares had slid 5.4 percent in three sessions as of Monday partly due to pressure from a rebalancing of FTSE’s Emerging Transition Index while some took profits as Samsung launched its latest flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone on Friday.

But steelmakers were weaker with POSCO edging down 0.3 percent while Dongbu Steel fell 1 percent due to a dent in demand from China, which led to falling steel prices.

Among daily movers, Samsung C&T jumped 5.1 percent after completing an acquisition of U.K.-based Whessoe Oil & Gas, a designer and builder of liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities.

“Every year there are about seven orders for LNG terminals, each roughly about 1 trillion won. Samsung C&T stands a stronger chance (in winning such orders) with bolstered capabilities in designing such facilities,” said Chae Sang-wook, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.

Local institutional and retail investors purchased a net 173.7 billion won ($155.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares, lifting the index.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 472 to 322.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.7 percent.

Move on day +0.6 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981