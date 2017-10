SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded Tuesday on receding fears that a controversial bailout plan for Cyprus could trigger a wider crisis in the euro zone.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.1 percent as investors snapped up many of the stocks that had suffered steep declines in the past three sessions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.5 percent to close at 1,978.56 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)