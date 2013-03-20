FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares ease on euro zone concerns, Samsung Elec falls
#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares ease on euro zone concerns, Samsung Elec falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened lower on Wednesday, reflecting investor’s concerns about ongoing uncertainty in Cyprus after lawmakers rejected a bailout condition.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.38 percent at 1,971.37 points at 0003 GMT.

Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent. A source with direct knowledge of the matter said that the tech giant is developing a wearable digital device resembling a watch. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

