Seoul shares ease on euro zone concerns, Samsung Elec falls

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened lower on Wednesday, reflecting investor’s concerns about ongoing uncertainty in Cyprus after lawmakers rejected a bailout condition.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.38 percent at 1,971.37 points at 0003 GMT.

Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent. A source with direct knowledge of the matter said that the tech giant is developing a wearable digital device resembling a watch. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)