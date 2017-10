SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares retreated on Wednesday with foreigners selling heavily for the fifth consecutive day, while the index widened its losses in the final minutes of trade amid reports of server outages at major broadcasters and a bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to close at 1,959.41 points, a one-month low. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)