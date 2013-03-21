Seoul shares open up, buyers look to pick up beaten down stocks

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened higher on Thursday on bargain-hunting after recent losses on foreign selling and on the previous day’s cyber security scare.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,968.84 points at 0003 GMT.

Samsung C&T rose 2.3 percent. The firm has been picked as the preferred bidder for a multibillion dollar development deal for Australia’s Roy Hill iron ore project, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)