SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended at a more than five-week low on Thursday as foreigners sold for the sixth day weighed down by a mass computer hacking incident and tensions with North Korea.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,950.82 points, the lowest since Feb. 12.

Chipmaker SK Hynix shed 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)