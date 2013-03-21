FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen dipping as Cyprus fear grows, foreigners sell
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen dipping as Cyprus fear grows, foreigners sell

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to slip
on Friday amid continued foreign selling after global equities
fell on fears of a banking collapse and debt default in Cyprus.
    "The market will be under pressure after global markets
fell, but the losses will be plugged by the fact that most
stocks are already undervalued," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst
at Hana Daetoo Securities.
    A fall in U.S. stocks accelerated late in the session after
anxiety about Cypriot finances increased as the government
sought to impose capital controls to stem a flood of funds
leaving the island. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.4 percent to close at 1,950.82 points, its lowest since Feb.
12, amid a sixth day of foreign selling. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,545.80   -0.83%    -12.910
USD/JPY                   95.05    0.18%      0.170    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.915     --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,615.26    0.07%      1.170    
US CRUDE                 $92.43   -0.02%     -0.020    
DOW JONES              14421.49   -0.62%     -90.24    
ASIA ADRS               135.44   -0.89%      -1.21    
-------------------------------------------------------------->W
all St slide as Oracle drops, Cyprus worry grows  
>Treasury prices gain as Cyprus scrambles for help  
>Euro falls as Cyprus fears linger; yen surges      
>Oil falls on demand outlook worry, Cyprus struggles 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) **
    Local media reported on Thursday that KEPCO had won the
right to build and operate a coal-fired electrical power plant
in Vietnam. The plant will cost $2.3 billion, 50 percent of
which KEPCO will front, according to Edaily, a local news
service. (nEDYK00194)
    The Maeil Business Newspaper reported that Doosan Heavy
Industries & Construction will be in charge of
building the plant, which KEPCO will then operate and manage.
  

 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
