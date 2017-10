SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Monday after Cyprus and the European Union agreed on a deal to finance a bailout for the country, with local institutions snapping up shares on improved risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.5 percent to 1,977.67 points.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 2.8 percent after losing ground for three sessions. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)