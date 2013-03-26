FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open flat as Cyprus deal sparks worries
#Financials
March 26, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open flat as Cyprus deal sparks worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Tuesday after Monday’s rebound, on concerns that Cyprus’ bailout forcing depositors to bear losses could become a template for future euro zone bank restructurings.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged up 0.3 percent in early trading, extending gains after jumping 2.8 percent in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.02 percent at 1,978.09 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

