SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as automakers and other exporters were supported by currency moves, offsetting concerns over potential repercussions of the Cyprus bailout scheme.

Hyundai Motor rose 2.3 percent, extending gains from the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.3 percent to close at 1,983.7 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)