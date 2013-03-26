Seoul shares end up, currency moves offset Cyprus concern

* Won’s recent weakness supports exporters

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as automakers and other exporters were supported by currency moves, offsetting concerns over potential repercussions of the Cyprus bailout scheme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.3 percent to close at 1,983.7 points, rebounding a total of 1.8 percent from a 5-week closing low on Friday.

“Investors responded to local shares’ comparatively attractive valuation, and currency moves played a large part in that perception,” said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

The KOSPI outperformed its Asian peers on Tuesday as the won’s recent weakness against the dollar after steep gains last year, plus a pause in yen weakness, improved the outlook on South Korean exporters competing against their Japanese rivals.

Auto shares saw the most pronounced gains from such moves, with Hyundai Motor rising 2.3 percent and extending gains from the previous session.

“With the won recently quoted at 1,100 or above against the dollar, the local currency has risen higher (weakened more) than expectations and has the potential to improve the bottom line,” wrote NH Securities analyst Lee Sang-hyun about Hyundai Motor in a note to investors on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also rose 0.9 percent.

Some defensives such as utilities and food processors were weak for the second session, with Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) falling 2 percent while snack maker Orion Corp slid 3.4 percent.

Local institutional investors bought a net 110 billion won ($99.03 million) worth of KOSPI shares, supporting the main board.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 411 to 384.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent higher.

Move on day +0.3 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1110.7750 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)