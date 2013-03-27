FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound on euro zone concern
March 27, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound on euro zone concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to be
subdued on Thursday as Italy's disappointing bond auction weighs
on sentiment, although possible news about a supplementary
budget spending bill could support the index.  
    "If the new [South Korean] administration announces up to 10
trillion won ($9 billion) in supplementary budget spending as
expected, it could stabilize the market," said Lee Kyung-min, an
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. 
    Major stock markets fell on Wednesday, as Italy paid more to
borrow over five years than it has since October, partly due to
concern about a wider impact on the euro zone from Cyprus's
bailout. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,993.44 points on Wednesday, posting a third
day of gains.
    
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:38 GMT--------------   
             INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,562.85    -0.06%      -0.920    
USD/JPY                  94.37    -0.06%      -0.060    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.845      --         0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,605.09     0.02%       0.300    
US CRUDE                $96.73     0.16%       0.150    
DOW JONES             14526.16    -0.23%      -33.49    
ASIA ADRS              136.30     0.30%        0.41    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger 
>Yields lowest in three weeks on safety bid         
>Euro sinks to 4-month low vs dollar on Cyprus      
>Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **COWAY **
    Water purifier maker Coway Co will increase the rental price
of its home appliances by 5.5 percent on average in April for
the first time since 2006, the Korea Economic Daily reported on
Thursday. 
    Coway was acquired by private equity fund MBK Partners last
year after previous major shareholder Woongjin Holdings
 went into court receivership. 
     
    **HANDSOME CORP **
    Woman's clothing maker Handsome Corp said in a regulatory
filing late Wednesday it acquired the Everone Medical Resort
building in Cheongdam, southern Seoul for 100 billion won.
    Management control of Handsome was acquired in early 2012 by
Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp, an affiliate of
Hyundai Department Store Co. 
       
($1 = 1111.6250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
