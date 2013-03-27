Seoul shares seen rangebound on euro zone concern

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to be subdued on Thursday as Italy's disappointing bond auction weighs on sentiment, although possible news about a supplementary budget spending bill could support the index. "If the new [South Korean] administration announces up to 10 trillion won ($9 billion) in supplementary budget spending as expected, it could stabilize the market," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Major stock markets fell on Wednesday, as Italy paid more to borrow over five years than it has since October, partly due to concern about a wider impact on the euro zone from Cyprus's bailout. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,993.44 points on Wednesday, posting a third day of gains. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:38 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,562.85 -0.06% -0.920 USD/JPY 94.37 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.845 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,605.09 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE $96.73 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 14526.16 -0.23% -33.49 ASIA ADRS 136.30 0.30% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger >Yields lowest in three weeks on safety bid >Euro sinks to 4-month low vs dollar on Cyprus >Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **COWAY ** Water purifier maker Coway Co will increase the rental price of its home appliances by 5.5 percent on average in April for the first time since 2006, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday. Coway was acquired by private equity fund MBK Partners last year after previous major shareholder Woongjin Holdings went into court receivership. **HANDSOME CORP ** Woman's clothing maker Handsome Corp said in a regulatory filing late Wednesday it acquired the Everone Medical Resort building in Cheongdam, southern Seoul for 100 billion won. Management control of Handsome was acquired in early 2012 by Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp, an affiliate of Hyundai Department Store Co. ($1 = 1111.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)